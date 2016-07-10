Контрастирующие вещества для хромовитрэктомии
Аннотация
Одной из наиболее трудных задач для хирурга и одной из основных составляющих успеха хирургического лечения является безопасное удаление прозрачного, кажущегося бесструктурным стекловидного тела (СТ) и структур витреоретинального интерфейса (ВИ): полупрозрачной внутренней пограничной мембраны (ВПМ), эпиретинальных мембран в ходе субтотальной витрэктомии. С целью интраоперационной визуализации СТ, контрастирования его нативных структур и патологически измененных участков используют биологические и синтетические красители. Пиком развития направления интравитреального введения красителей явилось возникновение в 2000 г. нового хирургического подхода – хромовитрэктомии, суть которого заключается в интраоперационном введении красителей для контрастирования структур заднего сегмента глаза. Данная методика обеспечивает лучшую визуализацию СТ и ВИ во время операции, более тщательное удаление кортикальных слоев СТ, облегчает «пилинг» ВПМ и эпиретинальных мембран, снижая риск ятрогенного повреждения сетчатки. Однако агенты для контрастирования обладают рядом побочных эффектов, и, как результат, остается немало противоречий относительно потенциальной токсичности и безопасности использования данных веществ. Несмотря на большой накопленный в этой сфере опыт, ряд вопросов, связанных со свойствами интравитреальных красителей, с взаимодействием их с окружающими анатомическими структурами, побочными действиями данных веществ, остаются нерешенными до сих пор. В настоящей статье изложено современное состояние вопроса, экспериментальные и клинические результаты использования контрастирующих веществ, дана их физико-химическая характеристика с описанием свойств, показания к использованию, способы введения, возможные побочные действия на структуры ВИ.
Об авторахД. О. Шкворченко
Россия
канд. мед. наук, зам. гл. врача по медицинской части
Н. М. Кислицына
Россия
канд. мед. наук, врач-офтальмолог
С. В. Колесник
Россия
канд. мед. наук, науч. сотрудник
А. И. Колесник
Россия
аспирант
С. А. Какунина
Россия
канд. мед. наук, науч. сотрудник
К. С. Норман
Россия
канд. мед. наук, науч. сотрудник
Е. А. Крупина
Россия
аспирант 127486, Москва, ул. Бескудниковский бульвар, д. 59а Тел.: (495) 488-8717
Список литературы
1. Захаров В. Д., Кислицына Н.М., Колесник С.В. Изучение анатомо-топографических особенностей строения витреоретинального интерфейса у пациентов с регматогенной отслойкой сетчатки в ходе хромовитрэктомии с использованием суспензии «Витреоконтраст» для интраоперационного контрастирования структур стекловидного тела // Современные технологии лечения витреоретинальной патологии: Сб. тезисов. – М., 2012. – С. 82-84.
2. Кислицына Н.М. Клинико-морфологическое исследование влияния суспензии «Витреоконтраст» на ткани глаза кроликов // Офтальмохирургия. – 2011. – № 4. – С. 59-64.
3. Кислицына Н.М., Новиков С.В., Беликова С.В. Хромовитрэктомия // Практическая медицина. – 2012. – Т. 2, № 59. – С. 63-67.
4. Фабрикантов О.Л.., Шмыков А.В. Роль витреоретинального интерфейса в патогенезе отслойки сетчатки (обзор литературы) // Вестник Оренбургского государственного университета. – 2013. – № 4 (153). – С. 282-283.
5. Янбухтина З.Р., Мухамадеев Т.Р., Азнабаев Б.М. Витреальные красители в интраокулярной хирургии // Медицинский вестник Башкортостана. – 2015. – Т. 10, № 2. – С. 156-162.
6. Badaro E., Furlani B., Prazeres J. et al. Soluble lutein in combination with brilliant blue as a new dye for chromovitrectomy // Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. – 2014. – Vol. 252, № 7. – P. 1071-1078.
7. Bakri S.J., Beer P.M. The effect of intravitreal triamcinolone acetonide on intraocular pressure // Ophthalmic Surg. Lasers Imag. – 2003. – Vol. 34. – P. 386-390.
8. Balayre S., Boissonnot M., Curutchet L., Dighiero P. Role of trypan blue in epiretinal membrane surgery // J. Fr. Ophtalmol. – 2005. – Vol. 28. – P. 290-297.
9. Beer P.M., Bakri S.J., Singh R.J. et al. Intraocular concentration and pharmacokinetics of triamcinolone acetonide after a single intravitreal injection // Ophthalmology. – 2003. – Vol. 110. – Р. 681-686.
10. Braziticos P.D., Katsimprs J.M., Tsironi E., Androudy S. Retinal nerve fiber layer thickness evaluation after trypan blue- assisted macular surgery // Retina. – 2010. – Vol. 30, № 4. – P. 640-647.
11. Cacciatori M., Chadha V., Bennett H.G., Singh J. Trypan blue to aid visualization of the vitreous during anterior segment surgery // J. Cataract Refract. Surg. – 2006. – Vol. 32. – Р. 389-391.
12. Cardoso E.B., Moraes-Filho M., Rodrigues E.B. et al. Investigation of the retinal biocompatibility of acid violet for chromovitrectomy // Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. – 2013. – Vol. 251, № 4. – P. 1115-1121.
13. Cervera E., Díaz-Llopis M., Salom D., Udaondo P., Amselem L. Internal limiting membrane staining using intravitreal brilliant blue G: good help for vitreoretinal surgeon in training // Arch. Soc. Esp. Oftalmol. – 2007. – Vol. 82, № 2. – P. 71-72.
14. Chang Y.S., Wu C.L., Tseng S.H. et al. Cytotoxicity of Triamcinolone Acetonide on Human Retinal Pigment Epithelial Cells // Invest. Ophthalmol Vis. Sci. – 2007. – Vol. 48, № 6. – P. 2792-2798.
15. Cheng S.N., Yang T.C., Ho J.D., Hwang J.F., Cheng C.K. Ocular toxicity of intravitreal indocyanine green // J. Ocul. Pharmacol. Ther. – 2005. – Vol. 21. – Р. 85-93.
16. Enaida H., Hisatomi T., Goto Y. et al. Pre-clinical investigation of internal limiting membrane staining and peeling using intravitreal brilliant blue G // Retina. – 2006. – Vol. 26, № 6. – P. 623- 630.
17. Flower R.W. Injection technique for indocyanine green and sodium fluorescein dye angiography of the eye // Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. – 1973. – Vol. 12. – P. 881-895.
18. Graham R.O., Peyman G.A. Intravitreal injection of dexamethasone. Treatment of experimentally induced endophthalmitis // Arch. Ophthalmol. – 1974. – Vol. 92. – P. 149-154.
19. Grisantia S., Altvatera F., Petersa S. Safety Parameters for Indocyanine Green in Vitreoretinal Surgery // Dev. Ophthalmol. – 2008. – Vol. 42. – P. 43-68.
20. Haritoglou C., Gandorfer A., Gass C.A. et al. Indocyanine green-assisted peeling of the internal limiting membrane in macular hole surgery affects visual outcome: A clinicopathologic correlation // Am. J. Ophthalmol. – 2002. – Vol. 134. – P. 836-841.
21. Haritoglou C., Yu A., Freyer W. et al. An Evaluation of Novel Vital Dyes for Intraocular Surgery // Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. – 2005. – Vol. 46. – Р. 3315-3322.
22. Heilweil G., Komarowska I., Zemel E., Loewenstein A., Perlman I. Normal Physiological and Pathophysiological Effects of Trypan Blue on the Retinas of Albino Rabbi // Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. – 2010. – Vol. 51, № 8. – P. 4187-4194.
23. Horiguchi M. Staining of the lens capsule for circular continuous capsulorrhexis in eyes with white cataract // Arch. Ophthalmol. – 1998. – Vol. 116. – Р. 535-537.
24. Iriyama A., Ushida S., Yanagi Y. Effects of indocyanine green on retinal ganglion cells // Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. – 2004. – Vol. 45. – P. 943-947.
25. Jackson T.L., Kwan A.S., Laidlaw A.H., Aylward W. Identification of retinal breaks using subretinal trypan blue injection // Ophthalmol. – 2007. – Vol. 114. – Р. 587-590.
26. Jacobs D.S., Cox T.A., Wagoner M.D. et al. American Academy of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmic Technology Assessment Committee Anterior Segment Panel. Capsule staining as an adjunct to cataract surgery: a report from the American Academy of Ophthalmology // Ophthalmol. – 2006. – Vol. 113. – Р. 707-713.
27. Joondeph B. Use of membrane blue in ILM and ERM peeling // Retinal Physician. – 2009. – Vol. 6, № 7. – P. 54-56.
28. Kadonosono K., Itoh N., Uchio E. et al. Staining of internal limiting membrane in macular hole surgery // Arch. Ophthalmol. – 2000. – Vol. 118. – Р. 1116–1118.
29. Kampougeris G., Cheema R., McPherson R., Gorman C. Safty of Triamcinolone acetonide- assisted pars plana vitrectomy in macular hole surgery // Eye. – 2007. – Vol. 21. – P. 591-594.
30. Kawahara S., Hata Y., Miura V. et al. Intracellular Events in Retinal Glial Cells Exposed to ICG and BBG // Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. – 2007. – Vol. 48, № 10. – P. 4426-4432.
31. Kwok A.K., Yeung C.K., Lai T.Y. et al. Effects of trypan blue on cell viability and gene expression in human retinal pigment epithelial cells // Br. J. Ophthalmol. – 2004. – Vol. 88. – P. 1590-1594.
32. Lee K.L., Dean S., Guest S. A comparison of outcomes after indocyanine green and trypan blue assisted internal limiting membrane peeling during macular hole surgery // Br. J. Ophthalmol. – 2005. – Vol. 89, № 4. – P. 420-422.
33. Li Q., Wang J., Yang L. et al. Morphologic study of retinal toxicity induced by Triamcinolone Acetonide vehicles in rabbit eyes // Retina. – 2008. – Vol. 28, № 3. – P. 504-510.
34. Mackenzie S.E., Gandorfer A., Rohleder M. et al. Ultrastructure and retinal imaging of epiretinal membrane: a clinicopathologic correlation of Trypan Blue staining in epiretinal membrane surgery // Retina. – 2010. – Vol. 30, № 4. – P. 640-647.
35. Maia M., Furlani B.A., Souza-Lima A.A. et al. LUTEIN: a new dye for chromovitrectomy // Retina. – 2014. – Vol. 34, № 2. – P. 262-272.
36. Narayanan R., Kenney M.C., Kamjoo S. et al. Trypan blue: effect on retinal pigment epithelial and neurosensory retinal cells // Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. – 2005. – Vol. 46. – P. 304-309.
37. Penha F.M., Pons M., Costa E.F. et al. Retinal pigmented epithelial cells cytotoxicity and apoptosis through activation of the mitochondrial intrinsic pathway: role of indocyanine green, brilliant blue and implications for chromovitrectomy // PLoS ONE. – 2013. – Vol. 8, № 5. – E64094.
38. Peyman G.A., Cheema R., Conway M.D. Triamcinolone acetonide as an aid to visualization of the vitreous and the posterior hyaloid during pars plana vitrectomy // Retina. – 2000. – Vol. 20. – Р. 554-555.
39. Remy M., Thaler S., Schumann R.G. et al. An in vivo evaluation of brilliant blue G in animals and humans // Br. J. Ophthalmol. – 2008. – Vol. 92, № 8. – P. 1142-1147.
40. Rezai K.A., Farrokh-Siar L., Ernest J.T., van Seventer G.A. Indocyanine green induces apoptosis in human retinal pigment epithelial cells // Am. J. Ophthalmol. – 2004. – Vol. 137. – P. 931-933.
41. Rodrigues E., Costa E., Penha F., Melo G., Bottу J., Dib E., Furlani B., Lima V., Maia M., Meyer C., Hufling-Lima A.L., Farah M. The use of vital dyes in ocular surgery // Surv. Ophthalmol. – 2009. – Vol. 54, № 5. – P. 576-617.
42. Rodrigues E.B., Meyer C.H., Maia M. et al. Historical aspects and evolution of the application of vital dyes invitreoretinal surgery and chromovitrectomy // Dev. Ophthalmol. – 2008. – Vol. 42. – P. 29-34.
43. Rodrigues E.B., Meyer C.H., Schmidt J.C., Kroll P. Trypan blue stains the epiretinal membrane but not the internal limiting membrane // Br. J. Ophthalmol. – 2003. – Vol. 7, № 11. – P. 1431-1432.
44. Roe R., Boyer D. The use of Triamcinolone for visualization during vitreoretinal surgery // Retinal Physician. – 2009. – Special issue. – P. 50-55.
45. Sato T., Ito M., Ishida M., Karasawa Y. Phototoxicity of Indocyanine Green under Continuous Fluorescent Lamp Illumination and Its Prevention by Blocking Red Light on Cultured Muller Cells // IOVS. – 2010. – Vol. 51, № 8. – P. 4337-4345.
46. Semeraro F., Morescalchi F., Duse S. et al. Current Trends about Inner Limiting Membrane Peeling in Surgery for Epiretinal Membranes // J. Ophthalmol. – 2015. – Vol. 501. – P. 67-71.
47. Shukla D., Patwarthan A., Kaliath J. A preliminary study of Heavy Brilliant Blue G for internal limiting membrane staining in macular hole surgery // Indian J. Ophthalmol. – 2012. – Vol. 60, № 6. – P. 531.
48. Sorsby A. Vital staining of the fundus // Trans. Ophthal. Soc UK. – 1939. – Vol. 59. – P. 727-730.
49. Sousa-Martins D., Maia M, Moraes M. et al. Use of lutein and zeaxanthin alone or combined with Brilliant Blue to identify intraocular structures intraoperatively // Retina. – 2012. – Vol. 32, № 7. – P. 1328- 1336.
50. Stalmans P., Van Aken E.H., Melles G. et al. Trypan blue not toxic for retinal pigment epithelium in vitro // Am. J. Ophthalmology. – 2003. – Vol. 135, № 2. – P. 234-236.
51. Sutter F.K., Gillies M.C. Pseudoendophthalmitis after intravitreal injection of triamcinolone // Br. J. Ophthalmol. – 2003. – Vol. 87. – P. 972-974.
52. Tura A., Alt A., Haritoglou C. et al. Testing the effects of the dye Acid violet-17 on retinal function for an intraocular application in vitreo-retinal surgery // Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. – 2014. – Vol. 252, № 12. – P. 1927-1937.
53. Veckeneer M., van Overdam K., Monzer J. et al. Ocular toxicity study of trypan blue injected into the vitreous cavity of rabbit eyes // Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. – 2001. – Vol. 239. – Р. 698-704.
54. Yeung C.K., Chan K.P., Chiang S.W. et al. The toxic and stress responses of cultured human retinal pigment epithelium (ARPE19) and human glial cells (SVG) in the presence of triamcinolone // Invest. Ophthalmol. Vis. Sci. – 2003. – Vol. 44. – P. 5293-5300.
Дополнительные файлы
Для цитирования: Шкворченко Д.О., Кислицына Н.М., Колесник С.В., Колесник А.И., Какунина С.А., Норман К.С., Крупина Е.А. Контрастирующие вещества для хромовитрэктомии. Офтальмохирургия. 2016;(2):70-77.
For citation: Shrvorchenko D.O., Kolesnik S.V., Kislitsina N.M., Kakunina S.A., Norman K.S., Kolesnik A.I., Krupina E.A. Vital dyes for chromovitrectomy. The Fyodorov Journal of Ophthalmic Surgery. 2016;(2):70-77. (In Russ.)
Обратные ссылки
- Обратные ссылки не определены.
Контент доступен под лицензией Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 License.
ISSN 0235-4160 (Print)
ISSN 2312-4970 (Online)